Avenir LNG to Expand into Brazil Bunker Market

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Brazil. File Image / Pixabay

Avenir LNG says it has partnered with Golar Power Limited to bring LNG bunkering to Brazil as part of a wider plan to develop the country's small-scale LNG market.

Avenir says that, upon delivery, its second 7,500 cbm LNG Carrier will be used to offer ship-to-ship bunkering and deliver LNG to various ports across Brazil.

"This is another step in our strategy where we are working closely with a shareholder in leveraging its FSRU platform to develop small-scale LNG distribution and bunkering in key developing markets," said Andrew Pickering, Chief Executive Officer of Avenir LNG Limited.

Avenir LNG said last month it is partnering with MISC Berhad and Petronas to deploy its first 7,500 cbm LNG vessel in a similar role in Malaysia.