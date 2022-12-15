BUNKER JOBS: CSL Group Seeks Fuel Specialist in Montreal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the firm's Montreal headquarters. Image Credit: CSL Group

Dry bulk shipping firm CSL Group is seeking to hire a bunker fuel specialist in Montreal.

The firm is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience in energy markets and a relevant degree, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Identify key market conditions, and market structures to help evaluate and execute potential savings opportunities

Monitors fuel inventories and sources of supply to ensure current and future fuel availability for the fleet

Plan, analyse and execute on Fuel negotiations with suppliers

Manage vendor relationships and performance

Act as a facilitator during problem resolution while maintaining good business relationships

Conduct supply market research and spend analysis

Communicate with key internal and external stakeholders such as chief engineers, scheduling, transportation, and ship operators

Documents daily business processes

Provide support for (internal or external) audits

Manage complex matters relating to fuel and ship operations

Ensure suppliers quality & technical fuel handling specifications and procedures comply with CSL's specifications

Monitor variances between forecasted and actual fuel expenses

Contribute to improve processes, procedures and tools utilized by the department

Assist Vessel Operators with fuel decision making and best practices, weighing trade-offs between location, price, intake and cargo lift

Accomplish other duties as assigned

For more information and to apply, click here.