BUNKER JOBS: CSL Group Seeks Fuel Specialist in Montreal

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday December 15, 2022

Dry bulk shipping firm CSL Group is seeking to hire a bunker fuel specialist in Montreal.

The firm is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience in energy markets and a relevant degree, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Identify key market conditions, and market structures to help evaluate and execute potential savings opportunities
  • Monitors fuel inventories and sources of supply to ensure current and future fuel availability for the fleet
  • Plan, analyse and execute on Fuel negotiations with suppliers
  • Manage vendor relationships and performance
  • Act as a facilitator during problem resolution while maintaining good business relationships
  • Conduct supply market research and spend analysis
  • Communicate with key internal and external stakeholders such as chief engineers, scheduling, transportation, and ship operators
  • Documents daily business processes
  • Provide support for (internal or external) audits
  • Manage complex matters relating to fuel and ship operations
  • Ensure suppliers quality & technical fuel handling specifications and procedures comply with CSL's specifications
  • Monitor variances between forecasted and actual fuel expenses
  • Contribute to improve processes, procedures and tools utilized by the department
  • Assist Vessel Operators with fuel decision making and best practices, weighing trade-offs between location, price, intake and cargo lift
  • Accomplish other duties as assigned

For more information and to apply, click here.

