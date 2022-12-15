Americas News
BUNKER JOBS: CSL Group Seeks Fuel Specialist in Montreal
Thursday December 15, 2022
The role is based in the firm's Montreal headquarters. Image Credit: CSL Group
Dry bulk shipping firm CSL Group is seeking to hire a bunker fuel specialist in Montreal.
The firm is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience in energy markets and a relevant degree, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Identify key market conditions, and market structures to help evaluate and execute potential savings opportunities
- Monitors fuel inventories and sources of supply to ensure current and future fuel availability for the fleet
- Plan, analyse and execute on Fuel negotiations with suppliers
- Manage vendor relationships and performance
- Act as a facilitator during problem resolution while maintaining good business relationships
- Conduct supply market research and spend analysis
- Communicate with key internal and external stakeholders such as chief engineers, scheduling, transportation, and ship operators
- Documents daily business processes
- Provide support for (internal or external) audits
- Manage complex matters relating to fuel and ship operations
- Ensure suppliers quality & technical fuel handling specifications and procedures comply with CSL's specifications
- Monitor variances between forecasted and actual fuel expenses
- Contribute to improve processes, procedures and tools utilized by the department
- Assist Vessel Operators with fuel decision making and best practices, weighing trade-offs between location, price, intake and cargo lift
- Accomplish other duties as assigned
For more information and to apply, click here.