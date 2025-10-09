Petrobras Extends Advance Bunker Sales Period to 20 Days

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company will now allow customers to make bunker fuel purchases up to 20 days ahead. File Image / Pixabay

Brazilian energy and bunker supplier Petrobras will now allow bunker sales for deliveries up to 20 days in advance, extending the current 15-day window.

The change will take effect from October 13, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Sales for deliveries beyond 20 days in advance will continue to be handled on a consultation basis, it said.

Petrobras is a major bunker supplier across key ports in Brazil. In recent times, the company has been making changes to its operations to boost bunker sales.

In July, Petrobras announced discounts for bunker stems above 1,500 mt at the Port of Santos.

Also, last year it increased credit time limits for payments for bunker fuels.