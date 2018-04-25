Inatech Opens Office in Houston

Inatech CEO Jean-Hervé Jenn. Image Credit: Inatech

Inatech today said it has opened up a new office in Houston, US as a result of what it called an "unprecedented change in America’s oil markets."

"The US physical oil market is changing from an import market to an export one, and this presents new challenges for oil trading firms in terms of trades, hedging, transporting and accounting for each barrel," said Inatech’s CEO Jean-Hervé Jenn.

"With our new presence on the ground, we will be proactive in grasping the tremendous opportunities presented by the profound change currently underway in US oil trading."

Inatech, part of Glencore, provides various cloud-based energy trading risk management and fuel management software solutions to the physical oil trading and marine industries.