Plaza Marine Expands to Houston, Appoints Three New Executives

by Ship & Bunker News Team

DeRosa has relocated to Houston for the new role. File Image / Pixabay

Plaza Marine has expanded its presence to Houston and appointed three new senior executives.

The firm has appointed Danny Yasosky as chief development officer, Brian Pickering as vice president for operations and marketing and Jonathan DeRosa as managing director of trading and sales, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

DeRosa has relocated to Houston for the new role, and will be responsible for all trading and sales in New York Harbor, New England and Texas.

""Plaza Marine continues its policy of promoting from within as our customers, suppliers and vendors benefit by the depth and breadth of our professional talent," Peter M Proscia, CEO of Plaza Marine, said in the statement.

"I am proud of the model our team has developed and am confident we will continue to enhance our brand. In addition to Houston we expect to expand our physical presence to other areas later in 2025."