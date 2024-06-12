Petrobras Appoints Fuel Oil and Feedstocks Global Trading Coordinator

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Chalhoub has worked for Petrobras since June 2008. Image Credit: Felipe Mayrink Chalhoub / LinkedIn

Brazilian state energy firm Petrobras has appointed a global trading coordinator for fuel oil and feedstocks.

Felipe Mayrink Chalhoub has been appointed to the Rio de Janeiro-based role as of February of this year, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Wednesday.

Chalhoub has worked for Petrobras since June 2008, and was previously head of Asian fuel oil, feedstocks and bunker trading in Singapore.

He had earlier worked for Oi SA from 2005 to 2008, and for Claro Brasil from 2004 to 2005.

Petrobras produces the majority of Brazil's bunker fuels, offering two grades of VLSFO as well as 0.5% sulfur MGO and 0.1% sulfur MGO at ports across the country.