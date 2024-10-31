San Francisco Bay Ferry to Launch Zero-Emission Battery-Powered Service

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The organisation will launch a battery-electric service from the Harbor Bay Ferry Terminal in Alameda. File Image / Pixabay

San Francisco Bay Ferry is set to launch a zero-emission service using only battery power.

The organisation has been awarded a $12.5 million grant from the California State Transport Agency for electrification, it said in a statement on its website.

The organisation will launch a battery-electric service from the Harbor Bay Ferry Terminal in Alameda.

The grant will be used to procure and install electrified universal charging float with battery storage, electric vessel charging infrastructure and for terminal modernisation.

"SF Bay Ferry is committed to providing the region with the nation's first zero-emission fleet of fast ferries and we are making tremendous progress thanks to this latest investment from the Newsom Administration," Jim Wunderman, chair of SF Bay Ferry's board of directors, said in the statement.

"California understands that decarbonizing the transportation sector is essential to meeting the State's ambitious greenhouse gas reduction goals and this project makes Harbor Bay's ferry service a part of that effort."