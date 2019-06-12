Top Level Sponsors, Speakers Announced for IBIA Caribbean Bunker Conference

The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) today confirmed several top level sponsors and speakers for its upcoming IBIA Caribbean Bunker Conference (ICBC) – The Caribbean Journey to 2020 Compliance.



Jamaica-based physical supplier West Indies Petroleum is named as the Platinum Sponsor for the event, New Fortress Energy as Gold Sponsor, and NIKKISO the lanyard sponsor.



An impressive slate of speakers has also been confirmed, including:

Rear Admiral (Ret'd) Peter Brady , Director General of the Maritime Authority of Jamaica

, Director General of the Maritime Authority of Jamaica Hon. Robert Montague , Minister of Transport, Jamaica

, Minister of Transport, Jamaica Unni Einemo , IBIA Director and IMO Representative

, IBIA Director and IMO Representative Charles Chambers , Director, West Indies Petroleum

, Director, West Indies Petroleum Kevin Frantz , Senior Vice President, Engineering & Distributed LNG Solutions, New Fortress Energy

, Senior Vice President, Engineering & Distributed LNG Solutions, New Fortress Energy Eric Evans , Vice President at ICON International and former Vice President at Carnival Corporation

, Vice President at ICON International and former Vice President at Carnival Corporation Robert E. O'Connor , Managing Partner (New York Office), Montgomery McCracken

, Managing Partner (New York Office), Montgomery McCracken J. Stephen Simms , Principal, Simms Showers LLP

, Principal, Simms Showers LLP Adrian Tolson , Director, 20|20 Marine Energy

, Director, 20|20 Marine Energy Michael McNamara , Managing Director & President, Americas, VPS

, Managing Director & President, Americas, VPS Nigel Draffin , Author of 12 books on Bunkering and IBIA Board Member

, Author of 12 books on Bunkering and IBIA Board Member Emmanuel Gallegos , Senior Pricing Specialist, Oil Markets, S&P Global Platts

, Senior Pricing Specialist, Oil Markets, S&P Global Platts Nicolas Vukelja, Co-Owner & CEO, Terramar Oil & Services

"IBIA is delighted to have yet again received such strong support for ICBC, confirming the importance of this event," says Sofia Konstantopoulou, Global Head, Marketing & Events at IBIA.

"This will be one of the first events where delegates can benefit from real world experience of the reality of IMO 2020, which coupled with the speakers' impressive depth of experience makes it a truly must attend for all stakeholders in the Caribbean, Panama, and USGC markets."



ICBC takes place from September 10-12, 2019 at the Iberostar Grande / Suites Hotel, Montego Bay, Jamaica, and is hosted by the Maritime Authority of Jamaica and presented in partnership with Ship & Bunker.

For more information, including details on the full agenda and take advantage of Early Bird pricing until June 30, 2019, please visit: https://shipandbunker.com/events/icbc