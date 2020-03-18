Petrobras Says Bunker Operations Continue at Brazilian Ports Despite Coronavirus Containment Measures

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker supply continues at Brazil's ports. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Brazilian oil producer Petrobras's bunker operations at the country's ports are continuing despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said Wednesday.

"Currently we are not having any problems or setback on our bunker operations in any of the Brazilian ports," the company said in an emailed note to customers.

The advice follows a statement released by Stevedores at Brazil's Port of Santos advising that effective March 18 they will stop all activities for a period of fourteen days as part of safety measures associated with containing the global Corona Virus outbreak.

Exceptions will be made only for the discharge medical supplies aimed at contain the spread of the virus, it added.

Petrobras, meanwhile, has stressed it is adhering to advice from the World Health Organisation and the Brazilian government on how to avoid spreading the virus.

In most countries ports are being kept open to most vessels as key national infrastructure to keep people and companies supplied throughout the pandemic.

Bunker supply currently appears to be continuing at most ports worldwide, though fewer traders than normal may offer for individual stems while some are out of the office.