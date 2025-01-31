Future Marine Partners with Zeabuz to Develop Autonomous Electric Ferry

by Ship & Bunker News Team

It will undergo a series of trials this year, with the primary objective of achieving certification for autonomous operations. Image Credit: Future Marine

Norwegian maritime tech firm Zeabuz has signed a letter of intent with Canada-based Future Marine to develop an autonomous electric ferry prototype.

The 12-passenger capacity autonomous electric ferry will commence operations this year, Zeabuz said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

It will undergo a series of trials, with the primary objective of achieving certification for autonomous operations.

Through this collaboration, the two companies aim to develop autonomous electric ferries for deployment in urban areas across Canada.

Earlier this month, the classification society DNV introduced class notations for autonomous and remotely operated vessels.

DNV said that remotely operated ships provide numerous advantages, such as enhanced safety, and lower operational and maintenance costs.

"Future Marine aims to reduce GHG emissions and road congestion by operating accessible, high-frequency and affordable autonomous passenger ferries and Zeabuz is our trusted technology partner to ensure we provide safe, reliable service," Martin Stewart, CEO at Future Marine said.