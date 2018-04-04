Vancouver Spot LNG Bunker Price at Lowest in Almost 2 Years

The spot price of liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkers in Vancouver is at its lowest in almost two years, according to data from Ship & Bunker.

For the start of April 2018, LNG-380E - the price for an amount of LNG that delivers the energy equivalent of one metric tonne of IFO380 bunker fuel - is indicated at $240.00/mt.

This is the lowest price since the $218.50/mt seen during February 2016.

In conjunction with FortisBC, Ship & Bunker has been publishing spot LNG bunker prices since 2015.

LNG bunkers have been enjoying a period of renewed interest, having been boosted by the upcoming IMO2020 rule that will see the global sulfur cap on marine fuel fall to 0.50% from January 1, 2020.

In December, Mark Bell, General Manager for Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF), suggested 2018 would be a "tipping year" for the product.