Vast Starts Work on Marine Fuels Storage Expansion at Brazil's Port of Acu

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The terminal will add 40,000 m3 storage capacity for products like VLSFO. Image Credit: Vast

Terminal operator Vast Infrastructure has started work on a new tank farm at the Terminal de Liquidous do Acu (TLA), expanding the facility’s marine fuel capacity and product range at Brazil’s Port of Acu.

The expansion will add about 40,000 m3 of storage capacity in its first phase, with an investment of around R$250 million (US$250 million) in phase one, Vast said in a recent press release.

Once operational in late 2026, the tank farm will allow TLA to handle and store a wider mix of products, including VLSFO, lubricants, light fuels, chemicals and biofuels.

TLA has been operating since October 2024, providing port support, transhipment and supplies of marine fuels including MGO and hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO).

In April, Vast and biofuel producer Be8 signed an agreement to develop biofuel bunker supply at the Port of Acu.