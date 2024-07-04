New Seaspan Energy LNG Bunkering Vessel to Be Deployed in Long Beach

by Ship & Bunker News Team

All three of the firm's LNG bunkering vessels are under construction in Washington State. Image Credit: Seaspan

Seaspan Energy has launched its third LNG bunker delivery vessel.

The 7,600 m3 Seaspan Baker is planned to serve the LNG-fuelled boxship market at Long Beach upon its delivery in 2025, the company said in a statement on its website this week.

The vessel's two predecessors, the Seaspan Garibaldi and the Seaspan Lions, are due for delivery later this year.

"For the design of the LNG Bunker Vessels, Seaspan worked closely with the Canadian-based team at VARD Marine Inc. to incorporate emerging technologies resulting in a decrease in emissions and underwater noise," the company said in the statement.

"The design is focused on safe, efficient, and economical refueling of multiple ship types with an ability to transfer to and from a wide range of terminals.

"The design will allow the vessel to engage in ship-to-ship LNG transfer along with coastal and short-sea shipping cargo operations."