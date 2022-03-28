GAC Bunker Fuels Facilitates LNG Stem in Florida

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Jax LNG provided the natural gas. Image Credit: Polaris New Energy

GAC Bunker Fuels has helped arrange the first delivery of LNG as a marine fuel for the tanker Clean Canaveral in Florida.

The firm provided credit for the supply of about 1,500 m3 of LNG to Polaris New Energy's new tanker at Jacksonville, acting as trader, John Lindquist, head of LNG bunkering at GAC, told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

Jax LNG provided the natural gas.

"GAC demonstrates our journey to decarbonisation with LNG, upholding our commitment to zero oil-based bunker sales by 1 January 2030 and fulfilling our goals which are aligned to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Getting to Zero Coalition," Lindquist said.

"We wish to thank JAX LNG, Polaris New Energy and its partners, for executing a safe operation, while we explore more ways to serve the United States southeast region with the Clean Canaveral."