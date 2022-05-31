BUNKER JOBS: Bunker One Seeks Financial Controller in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Bunker One's Houston office. Image Credit: Bunker One

Marine fuel supplier Bunker One is seeking to hire a financial controller in Houston.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in a similar role, certification and a degree in accounting, finance or a related field, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Preparation of accurate and timely monthly accounts including deviation analysis against estimates and budgets

Preparation of external and internal financial statements and liaison with auditors to ensure deadlines are met

Reviewing risk exposure on open positions and ensure hedging in line with group policies

Ensure correct valuation and reconciliation of physical inventory on all locations

Support and assist the account team with day-to-day operational matters

Preparation of annual budgets

Ensure reconciliation of intercompany transactions in line with Group instructions

Perform all other duties as assigned and required

For more information and to apply, click here.