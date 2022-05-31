Americas News
BUNKER JOBS: Bunker One Seeks Financial Controller in Houston
Tuesday May 31, 2022
The role is based in Bunker One's Houston office. Image Credit: Bunker One
Marine fuel supplier Bunker One is seeking to hire a financial controller in Houston.
The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in a similar role, certification and a degree in accounting, finance or a related field, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Preparation of accurate and timely monthly accounts including deviation analysis against estimates and budgets
- Preparation of external and internal financial statements and liaison with auditors to ensure deadlines are met
- Reviewing risk exposure on open positions and ensure hedging in line with group policies
- Ensure correct valuation and reconciliation of physical inventory on all locations
- Support and assist the account team with day-to-day operational matters
- Preparation of annual budgets
- Ensure reconciliation of intercompany transactions in line with Group instructions
- Perform all other duties as assigned and required
