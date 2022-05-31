BUNKER JOBS: Bunker One Seeks Financial Controller in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday May 31, 2022

Marine fuel supplier Bunker One is seeking to hire a financial controller in Houston.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in a similar role, certification and a degree in accounting, finance or a related field, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Preparation of accurate and timely monthly accounts including deviation analysis against estimates and budgets
  • Preparation of external and internal financial statements and liaison with auditors to ensure deadlines are met
  • Reviewing risk exposure on open positions and ensure hedging in line with group policies
  • Ensure correct valuation and reconciliation of physical inventory on all locations
  • Support and assist the account team with day-to-day operational matters
  • Preparation of annual budgets
  • Ensure reconciliation of intercompany transactions in line with Group instructions
  • Perform all other duties as assigned and required

For more information and to apply, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com