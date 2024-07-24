Port Canaveral Sees First Dual LNG Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The cruise ships Disney Wish and Utopia of the Seas were recently bunkered with LNG at the same time at the Florida port. Image Credit: Canaveral Port Authority

Two ships have been bunkered with LNG simultaneously for the first time at Port Canaveral.

The cruise ships Disney Wish and Utopia of the Seas were recently bunkered with LNG at the same time at the Florida port, the Canaveral Port Authority said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The delivery vessels Clean Canaveral and Clean Everglades carried out the operations.

"JAX LNG, a joint venture between Pivotal LNG and Seaside LNG, is the fuel supplier," the port authority said.

"Port Canaveral made history in early 2021 as America's first cruise port capable of handling cleaner burning LNG fuel operations for cruise ships with the LNG bunkering (refueling) for Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras."