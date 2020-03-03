Panama Bunker Sales Climb Further at Start of IMO 2020

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Panama bunker demand rose again in January. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Bunker sales in Panama climbed by 8.8% in January as the shipping industry moved into using new very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) blends, according to the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP).

Total sales jumped to 477,339 mt in January from 438,681 mt a year earlier, according to preliminary AMP data.

Fuel oil sales climbed by 4% to 409,733 mt, while marine diesel oil surged by 51.2% to 67,606 mt.

In Singapore in January total sales advanced by 7.5% from a year earlier to 4.515 million mt.

But bunker demand growth in Panama may be limited this year by new charges imposed by local authorities.

The International Chamber of Shipping warned last month that the cost of passing through the Panama Canal may increase by more than 30% this year because of the new "freshwater charge" and other toll increases.