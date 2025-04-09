NBBB Wins Contract for Two Electric Ferries for San Francisco Bay Ferry

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two ferries will operate between Oakland and Alameda in San Francisco. Image Credit: NBBB

Nichols Brothers Boat Builders (NBBB) has won a contract from San Francisco Bay Ferry to design and construct two battery-powered ferries.

The ferries will be capable of carrying 400 passengers and are part of the Rapid Electric Emission-Free (REEF) Ferry Program, NBBB said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The program seeks to support the electrification of ferries in San Francisco.

The two vessels will operate at a speed of up to 25 knots between Oakland and Alameda in San Francisco, US.

"We are honored to partner with SF Bay Ferry on this transformative project, which will set a new standard for sustainable maritime transportation, Gavin Higgins, CEO of NBBB, said.

"Beyond delivering state-of-the-art ferries, this initiative will create jobs, stimulating local economies where they are built and operated.

"The project will also reinforce California's leadership in zero-emission transit solutions," Higgins said.