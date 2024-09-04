BUNKER JOBS: BP Seeks Marine Fuel Originator in Brazil

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in Latin American physical bunker markets. Image Credit: BP

Global energy company BP is seeking to hire a marine bunkering originator and business developer for Latin America in Brazil.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in Latin American physical bunker markets, fluent Portuguese and English and preferably Spanish, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Identify & develop opportunities across the marine bunker market in LATAM, focusing on conventional & biofuels.

Build and maintain relationships with infrastructure providers, customers, port authorities & operators in region.

Structure solutions, supply chains and obtain licenses to enable bunker deliveries to new & existing customers.

Collaborate with wider GDIST team in the Americas and other regions to identify synergies across the portfolio.

Work within and enhance the deal approval process to ensure safe, compliant and commercially optimal deal structures.

Work with the Originators and Traders to deliver LATAM GDIST strategy and origination agenda within bp's code of conduct.

Represent bp externally to counterparties, at conferences, etc, and also within various business development forums and with all relevant internal contacts.

For more information, click here.