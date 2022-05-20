Seaspan Orders Two LNG Bunker Barges

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The first of the ships will enter service in 2024. Image Credit: Seaspan

Shipping firm Seaspan ULC has ordered two new LNG bunker delivery vessels for the Pacific Northwest market.

The firm has signed a deal for the construction of two 7,600 m3 LNG bunker vessels, with the option for a third, it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday. CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering will build the vessels.

The first of the ships will enter service in 2024.

"Working closely with the Canadian-based team at Vard Marine Inc to incorporate emerging technologies, this contract demonstrates Seaspan's commitment to bringing a safe and innovative LNG bunkering solution to the West Coast of North America," Seaspan said in the statement.

"Seaspan is the first Canadian company to order LNG Bunker tonnage for the Pacific Northwest."