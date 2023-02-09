AmmPower Plans Corpus Christi Green Hydrogen Facility

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deal may bring zero-carbon bunker supply to the US Gulf. File Image / Pixabay

Toronto-based green fuel producer AmmPower is seeking to set up a green hydrogen facility at the Port of Corpus Christi.

The firm has signed a memorandum of understanding with the port authority with the aim of establishing a facility that could produce green hydrogen and fuels derived from it, the company said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

"This is an important step forward for AmmPower to be able to work with the Port of Corpus Christi Authority with the aim of creating one of the leading clean energy ports in the world," Gary Benninger, CEO of AmmPower, said in the statement.

"The green fuel made with hydrogen feedstock is intended to be produced by AmmPower's facility and will be used as fuel for next generation ships as well as a medium to transport green energy on a global basis."

The Port of Corpus Christi Authority has been voluntarily purchasing 100% renewable power since 2017.