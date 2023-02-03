Americas News
BUNKER JOBS: Trading Firm Seeks Marine Fuel Trader in Miami
Friday February 3, 2023
Recruitment company Synergi is looking for candidates for the role. Image Credit: Synergi
A global trading firm is seeking to hire a marine fuel trader in Miami.
Recruitment company Synergi is looking for candidates for the role, it said in a LinkedIn post, without revealing the employer's name.
"Our Client is a leading global provider within the shipping industry as a re-seller of petroleum and shipping goods," the company said in the post.
The role would suit new graduates, junior bunker traders or those with in-house training in bunker sales.
The post lists the following additional requirements for the role:
- Strong communication skills, with an outgoing personality and enjoy interacting with others
- Enthusiasm to learn from the best and a desire to become the best in closing of trade deals for clients around the globe
- Interest in current affairs and keep up to date with financial news
- Desire to track market movements and analyse oil trends
- To enjoy developing and nurturing business relations with colleagues on the international scene as well as clients in the maritime shipping industry worldwide
For more information, click here.