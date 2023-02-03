BUNKER JOBS: Trading Firm Seeks Marine Fuel Trader in Miami

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Recruitment company Synergi is looking for candidates for the role. Image Credit: Synergi

A global trading firm is seeking to hire a marine fuel trader in Miami.

Recruitment company Synergi is looking for candidates for the role, it said in a LinkedIn post, without revealing the employer's name.

"Our Client is a leading global provider within the shipping industry as a re-seller of petroleum and shipping goods," the company said in the post.

The role would suit new graduates, junior bunker traders or those with in-house training in bunker sales.

The post lists the following additional requirements for the role:

Strong communication skills, with an outgoing personality and enjoy interacting with others

Enthusiasm to learn from the best and a desire to become the best in closing of trade deals for clients around the globe

Interest in current affairs and keep up to date with financial news

Desire to track market movements and analyse oil trends

To enjoy developing and nurturing business relations with colleagues on the international scene as well as clients in the maritime shipping industry worldwide

For more information, click here.