BUNKER JOBS: Trading Firm Seeks Marine Fuel Trader in Miami

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday February 3, 2023

A global trading firm is seeking to hire a marine fuel trader in Miami.

Recruitment company Synergi is looking for candidates for the role, it said in a LinkedIn post, without revealing the employer's name.

"Our Client is a leading global provider within the shipping industry as a re-seller of petroleum and shipping goods," the company said in the post.

The role would suit new graduates, junior bunker traders or those with in-house training in bunker sales.

The post lists the following additional requirements for the role:

  • Strong communication skills, with an outgoing personality and enjoy interacting with others
  • Enthusiasm to learn from the best and a desire to become the best in closing of trade deals for clients around the globe
  • Interest in current affairs and keep up to date with financial news
  • Desire to track market movements and analyse oil trends
  • To enjoy developing and nurturing business relations with colleagues on the international scene as well as clients in the maritime shipping industry worldwide

For more information, click here.

