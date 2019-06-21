Panama Bunker Volumes Lower, but Improving

Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker sales in Panama for 2019 remain lower than they were last year but have improved in recent months, according to the latest data from the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP).

Year to date volumes as of May 2019 total 1.85 million mt, 13.7% lower than the 2.15 million mt sold during the five-month period in 2018.

Although lower than last year, this still represents an improvement from earlier in the year when volumes lagged 20% behind 2018's performance.

AMP data suggests the drop has been caused by fewer vessels calling for bunkers, which for Jan-May 2019 was 2,433 compared to 2,860 for the same period in 2018, while the average stem sizes were similar at 761 mt for the five-month period in 2019 compared to 750 last year.