Stabilis Expands LNG Bunkering Ops to Louisiana

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Stabilis Solutions Inc. (Stabilis) is expanding its LNG marine fuel supply network to The Cameron Parish Port, Harbor & Terminal District (CPP) in Louisiana.

Stabilis says it has signed an MoU with the Port that will see the pair develop turnkey LNG bunkering solutions for vessels calling on the Port, which will include finding suitable dock space for shore-to-ship fueling operations, identifying and educating potential customers, as well as executing LNG bunkering operations.

LNG will be sourced via Stabilis' liquefaction facilities in Port Allen, LA and George West, TX and delivered using their existing bunkering assets.

LNG bunkering services are expected to be available at CPP by the end of 2021.

The new CPP location will be Stabilis' fourth LNG supply point in the US Gulf Coast and follows a similar expansion into Galveston earlier this year.

The growth comes after the firm acquired the Port Allen LNG plant in June.

"With the number of LNG-fueled vessels in the global fleet growing rapidly, having LNG fueling services in the Cameron Parish Port is an important step in our commercial growth," said Clair Hebert Marceaux, Port Director of Cameron Parish Port.

"It is also important as the Port seeks to meet its sustainability goals."