FBI Opens Criminal Investigation Into Baltimore Bridge Collapse

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed on March 26 after being struck by the 9,962 TEU Singapore-flagged boxship Dali. Image Credit: NTSB

The FBI in the US has reportedly opened a criminal investigation into last month's collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

The investigation is examining whether the crew left Baltimore with the knowledge that something could be wrong with the ship, US news provider ABC News reported on Monday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed on March 26 after being struck by the 9,962 TEU Singapore-flagged boxship Dali.

Video footage of the incident showed lights on the ship going out just beforehand, and the US National Transportation Safety Board has said it is looking at the possibility of electrical failure as a cause.

The NTSB had initially said it was looking at the possibility of bunker fuel issues causing the incident.