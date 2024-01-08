Argentinian Operator Plans to Introduce Over 170 Electric Passenger Ferries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tests of the 22-passenger Delta Eco One have been declared a success. Image Credit: Torqeedo

Argentinian ferry operator Delta Argentina Uruguay says is it close to the official launch of a series of electric -powered small passenger ferries.

The Delta Eco One, a 22-passenger aluminum vessel powered by twin Torqeedo Cruise 12.0 motors and Power 48-5000 batteries, is conducting test runs in the Paraná River and the Rio de la Plata.

The vessel also boasts a 1100 W solar panel on its roof that powers onboard equipment and air conditioning.

The craft are set to replace vintage mahogany wood passenger ferries powered by traditional diesel engines, known as "lanchas colectivas".

In all, the project envisages 174 new "EcoLancha" craft plus a larger, 60-passenger electric water taxi equipped with a 100 kW electric motor.

"The initial test navigations were a success, and the official launch of the EcoLancha project is imminent," said Leonel Falcón, president of Delta Argentina Uruguay.