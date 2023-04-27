James Stapleton Joins Poten & Partners

by Ship & Bunker News Team

James Stapleton. Image Credit: James Stapleton

James Stapleton, formerly Vice President, Global Marine at Parkland Marine, has taken up a new position of Head of Marine Fuels with Poten & Partners.

"The Marine Fuels division is a part of the Environmental Solutions Group at Poten, headed up by fellow Kings Pointer Steve Laino. Our objective is to advise on and facilitate the relationships, transactions and infrastructure needed to deliver a growing portfolio of marine fuel grades to the marketplace," Stapleton explained in an emailed note to Ship & Bunker.

Oil & gas brokerage and advisory firm Poten & Partners is wholly-owned by global brokerage and fin-tech firm BGC Partners.

"As we develop strategies to align supply and demand interests, we will provide diverse deal flow, anchored in both fossil and alternative fuels markets, that bring the full capability of the Poten/BGC family of companies, including Cantor Fitzgerald and the Newmark Group, to bear,: he added.

"We will target access to new opportunities in physical fuels, project finance, carbon markets and supply chain development, together with strategy solutions that allow our clients to evolve with the market while managing and monetizing the associated risks. I look forward to continuing to add value to our existing relationships and to building new partnerships that lead all stakeholders in the marine fuels value chain towards new opportunity."

As Ship & Bunker previously reported, Stapleton annunced in February he was leaving Parkland Marine and stayed with the firm until the end of March to ensure "smooth and seamless transition with minimal impact to the customer."

Stapleton is currently a member of the IBIA Americas regional board.