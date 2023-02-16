Parkland Marine VP James Stapleton Steps Down From Company

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Stapleton is a member of the IBIA Americas regional board. Image Credit: James Stapleton / LinkedIn

James Stapleton, vice president of bunker supplier Parkland Marine, is stepping down from his role at the end of next month.

March 31 will be Stapleton's last day with the firm, he said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Stapleton is a member of the IBIA Americas regional board.

"Parkland's commitment to the Marine industry and its customers remains strong," he said in the post.

"Tropic Oil will continue to deliver the same high quality service that our customers have come to expect and appreciate.

"My departure from Parkland has been a mutual and amicable process and it is not related to any sort of negativity about Parkland or anyone on the Marine team.

"I'm pleased to stay on to the end of March to ensure that there is a smooth and seamless transition with minimal impact to the customer."

Parkland Marine was launched by Canada's Parkland Corporation last year, bringing together its Tropic Oil business in Florida and its Sol business covering the Caribbean, Central and South America. Before being drafted to run the new division, Stapleton was marine sales director at Tropic Oil.