Canadian Fuel Supplier Parkland Corp Launches Marine Division

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tropic Oil supplies bunkers across Florida and the Caribbean. Image Credit: Parkland Corporation

Canadian fuel retailer and convenience store operator Parkland Corporation has launched a new marine division.

The firm is calling the new division Parkland Marine, it said in a LInkedIn post on Thursday. The division will be managed by James Stapleton as vice president for global marine, formerly director of marine sales at Parkland-owned fuel supplier Tropic Oil.

"Our Global Marine group was born through the collaboration between our Tropic business in Florida and our Sol business which extends across 22 countries in the Caribbean, Central and South America," the company said in the post.

"Together, Tropic and Sol offer world-class supply and marine transportation capabilities.

"It’s a powerful combination that will help us support the continued growth and success of our marine customers."