US Ports' Decarbonization Plans Being Thwarted by Lack of Funding, Technology, Infrastructure: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

nNew report from ABS and the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA). Image Credit: ABS / AAPA

While most ports in the US have decarbonization plans in place, a severe lack of public funding, adequate technologies, and infrastructure are all slowing the realization of those plans.

That is the key conclusion of a new report from ABS and the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA).

Specifically, the report finds that public funding is "far too low" to achieve ports' decarbonization goals.

Efforts to move to electrification, meanwhile, are being thwarted on two fronts; transmission lines and charging infrastructure are all being built at too slow of a pace, while technologies allowing for one for one replacement of traditionally powered equipment are not yet developed enough.

The report is based on feedback from AAPA members and represents the perspectives from both port authorities and vessel operations experts.

"ABS is actively involved in several infrastructure planning projects around the world, especially regarding shore power connection technologies and the electrification of ports," said Panos Koutsourakis, ABS Vice President, Global Sustainability.

"This report provides an important benchmark for ABS to understand the ability and interest in decarbonization infrastructure at U.S. ports."

The full report can be read here: https://ww2.eagle.org/en/publication-flip/ABS-AAPA.html