Canadian Oil Producer Pauses New Brunswick Bunkering Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Irving Oil barge deliveries will soon no longer be available at Saint John. File Image / Pixabay

Canadian producer Irving Oil has paused a physical supply operation in New Brunswick on reduced demand, according to a local bunker trader.

Irving Oil will stop offering deliveries with the barge Algoma Dartmouth at the port of Saint John as of October 31, the company said in a note to clients circulated by Hampton Bunkering Thursday.

"Like many organizations, our business has been impacted due to the economic circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic," Irving Oil said in the note.

"As we monitor economic conditions moving forward, we will revisit the feasibility of offering this service again in the future."

Irving Oil's production of products including marine gasoil is unaffected, it said, and these will continue to be available for delivery by pipeline and truck at various locations in Atlantic Canada.