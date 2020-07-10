Petrobras Reaches Record VLSFO Production Rate From Paulinia Refinery

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker demand in Brazil has held up better than expected during the pandemic. File Image / Pixabay

Brazilian oil company Petrobras has reached a record production rate of very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) from its Paulinia refinery in Sao Paolo, the company said this week.

VLSFO production from the facility jumped to a record 140,000 m3 in June, the company said in a statement on its website Wednesday, up from 123,000 m3 in May.

In the run-up to IMO 2020 there were widespread concerns that VLSFO availability would not be reliable all around the world, but most shipping companies now acknowledge that the product is available at almost all of the main bunkering ports.

In April Petrobras said bunker demand in Brazil was better than had been expected despite the COVID-19 pandemic.