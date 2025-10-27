Bunker One Adds Tanker to Uruguay Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 5,700 DWT tanker Sealion has been added to the Bunker One fleet, doubling the firm's bunkering capacity in Uruguay. Image Credit: Bunker One

Global marine fuel supplier Bunker One has added a new tanker to its delivery operation in Uruguay.

The 5,700 DWT tanker Sealion has been added to the Bunker One fleet, Daniel Caldas da Silva, head of operations at Bunker One Brazil, said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

The vessel has successfully passed the vetting process carried out by Bunker One staff in Denmark and across Latin America.

"This new tanker will double our bunkering capacity in Uruguay, strengthening our ability to serve our clients with even greater efficiency and reliability," da Silva said.

"More importantly, it marks another step toward bringing Uruguay back to the level of relevance it once had in the South American bunker market."