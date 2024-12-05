Tsunami Warning in California After 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tsunami warning covers a stretch of coast from Florence, Oregon to Davenport, California. Image Credit: US Tsunami Warning System

A tsunami warning has been issued in California after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake in the area.

The tsunami warning covers a stretch of coast from Florence, Oregon to Davenport, California, the US Tsunami Warning System said in a note on its website on Thursday.

The warning was issued at 6:49 PM local time on Thursday. The earthquake stuck to the west of Ferndale, California at 10:44 AM on Thursday.

The National Weather Service has advised people in the area to move away from coastal waters, to high ground or inland, and to remain away until local officials say it is safe to return.