Argentina's YPF Hires LNG Commercial Leader From Baseblue

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hernan Franchina has joined YPF as LNG commercial leader in Argentina as of this month. Image Credit: Hernan Franchina / LinkedIn

Argentinian energy company YPF has hired a commercial leader for LNG from marine fuels firm Baseblue.

Hernan Franchina has joined YPF as LNG commercial leader in Argentina as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Franchina was previously a senior trader for Baseblue in Buenos Aires from October 2009 to last month.

He had earlier worked for Evergreen Line from 2007 to 2009.

"Argentina LNG is one of the most important and ambitious projects in the country's industrial history," Franchina said.

"Argentina LNG is an integrated Project that comprehends the whole LNG value chain from Vaca Muerta's Natural Gas production, to its liquefaction and trade."