Oil Spill Threatens Trinidad & Tobago Coastline

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Pristine beaches under threat. File Image / Pixabay.

The threat of extensive environmental damage from oil spilled from an abandoned ship has prompted the Trinidad & Tobago government to consider raising the spill's category from level 2 (where it can be contained by local resources) to level 3 (requiring international assistance).

The incident which has been widely reported could affect many miles of the Caribbean island's coastline.

The oil spill emanates from a capsized ship abandoned by its crew off the coast of the Cove Eco industrial estate and that no emergency calls were made, a report from the BBC said.

The parties responsible for the distressed ship, which could be an oil products tanker, remain unclear.