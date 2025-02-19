Baseblue Launches Bunker Service in Trinidad

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm can now offer bunker fuel on a truck-to-ship and pipe-to-ship basis from Point Lisas Port. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Baseblue has set up a new bunkering operation in Trinidad.

The firm can now offer bunker fuel on a truck-to-ship and pipe-to-ship basis from Point Lisas Port, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The product will be sourced from US Gulf refineries and delivered from a local supplier's 20,000 bl of VLSFO and 10,000 bl of LSMGO storage at the PLIPDECO and Savonetta terminals.

"This new service represents a significant step forward in providing vessels calling at Point Lisas Port with a dependable fuel supply," Ignacio Gaviña Alvarado, a marine fuel supply executive at Baseblue, said in the statement.

"By delivering fuel directly at the terminal, we are improving operational efficiency, reducing waiting times, and minimising environmental impact."