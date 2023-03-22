Americas News
BUNKER JOBS: Dan-Bunkering Seeks Commercial Director in Stamford
Wednesday March 22, 2023
The role is based in Dan-Bunkering's Stamford office. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering
Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering is seeking to hire a new commercial director in Stamford, Connecticut.
The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in bunker trading and a strategic, entrepreneurial and commercial approach, it said in a job advertisement on its website. The role involves being the line manager to nine staff.
The advertisement lists the following focus areas for the role:
- Retention of current customers
- Develop a pipeline of potential business opportunities
- Drive definition and implementation of the strategic growth initiatives
- Share best practices across our North American based office to bridge the collaboration between our colleagues in North America as well as our other offices across the world
- Participating in customer events in your assigned markets
For more information and to apply for the role, click here.