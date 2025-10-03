US Maritime Agency Halts Operations Amid Government Shutdown

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The shutdown has forced the Federal Maritime Commission to halt operations, leaving many applications and filings on hold. File Image / Pixabay

The US Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) has ceased operations effective October 1 due to the US government shutdown.

Only its three Senate-confirmed commissioners remain in office, while all other employees have been furloughed, the FMC said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The US federal government has shut down after lawmakers in Congress failed to reach an agreement on new funding, leaving federal agencies without the authority to continue normal operations.

During the shutdown, the FMC will not respond to inquiries, process filings, or update its website.

"The Commission will not accept or act on complaints or requests for dispute resolution or ombudsman services during the government shutdown," FMC said.

All filing deadlines and case proceedings are suspended until the commission reopens, which will happen once new appropriations are approved.

