New Jacksonville LNG Terminal Gets Green Light

Rendering of Eagle LNG's Jacksonville LNG Export Facility. Image Credit: Business Wire / Eagle LNG

Eagle LNG Partners LLC (Eagle LNG) has received the go-ahead from the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to build its LNG export facility and terminal in Jacksonville, Florida.

The facility has a planned production capacity of approximately 1.65 million LNG-gallons per day with 12 million LNG-gallons of storage plus marine- and truck-loading capabilities located on-site.

"In addition to providing the lowest cost U.S. natural gas to the Caribbean basin, once Eagle LNG’s Jacksonville LNG Export Facility is completed and its operations combined with Eagle LNG’s Maxville LNG Facility and the Talleyrand LNG Bunker Station, Eagle LNG will be providing the lowest cost LNG for bunkering in the southeast United States," the company said.

Construction cost of the facility is estimated at approximately $500 million.