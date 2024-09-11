US Coast Guard Closes LOOP and Houma Port Ahead of Hurricane Francine

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Storm Francine was designated a hurricane late on Tuesday. Image Credit: NHC

The US Coast Guard has closed the largest deepwater oil export terminal in the country ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Francine.

The Coast Guard closed the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port and Houma Port on Tuesday, news agency Reuters reported.

Storm Francine was designated a hurricane late on Tuesday.

"Damaging and life-threatening hurricane-force winds are expected in portions of southern Louisiana on Wednesday, where a Hurricane Warning is in effect," the National Hurricane Center said in a statement on its website at 10 PM CDT on Tuesday.

"Preparations to protect life and property should be complete, since tropical storm conditions are expected to begin within this area early Wednesday."