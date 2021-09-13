Agunsa Hires Bunkering Manager in Argentina

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will manage Total Bunkering's business in Argentina. File Image / Pixabay

Total Bunkering, a subsidiary of Agunsa Group, has hired a manager for its business in Argentina.

Ariel Gryner has joined the firm as manager in Argentina, he said in an update to his LinkedIn account on Monday.

Gryner was previously a purchasing manager for 360Energy in Buenos Aires, and had earlier worked as a bunker trader for Bomin.

Agunsa is a Chile-based global shipping services company.

The firm currently offers bunkers at 12 Chilean ports by barge, truck or pipe, and at Buenos Aires by barge.

Earlier this month it emerged that Agunsa had hired Adrian Solares Saiz from Dynamic Fuels as a senior bunker trader to build up its presence in the marine fuels market.