Panama's Annual Bunker Sales Performance Saved by Bumper December Volume

Panama's annual bunker sales fall 2%. File Image / Pixabay

Panama looks to have turned around its 2018 annual sales performance after posting a bumper month of sales for December.

After six months of declining bunker sales, in November monthly sales hit a 29-month low and year-to-date volumes were down 18% over 2017.

But the latest data from the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) indicates total sales of 388,630 mt for December 2018, the best monthly total since March, putting total sales for calendar year 2018 at 4,551,630mt - less than 2% off 2017’s total of 4,634,922 mt.

Of the annual total, 4,130,436 mt was fuel oil and 421,194 mt was distillate product, with an average stem size for the year of 753 mt.

This compares with fuel oil sales of 4,274,013 mt and distillate sales of 360,908 mt with an average stem size of 802 mt, in 2017.