Panama Sees Year-on-Year Jump in April Bunker Sales

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker demand in Panama has risen from last year's levels. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker sales in Panama climbed by 11.28% in April from the same month a year earlier, according to the latest data from the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP).

Total sales rose to 415,137 mt in April, up from the 373,041 mt seen a year earlier, but down by 7.35% month-on-month.

The number of ships arriving in Panama for bunker fuel climbed by 5.97% on the year to 568 in April, meaning the average stem size gained 5.01% on the year to about 731 mt.

Very low sulfur fuel oil sales dropped by 6.78% from March's levels to 329,456 mt, while high sulfur fuel oil sales lost 9.86% to 31,332 mt.

Marine gasoil slipped by 7.77% on the month to 46,731 mt, and low sulfur marine gasoil sank by 17.46% to 7,618 mt.