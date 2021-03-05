Americas News
BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Bunker Operator in Panama
Friday March 5, 2021
The new hire will be based in Panama. File Image / Pixabay
Global bunker supplier Monjasa is seeking to hire an operator in Panama.
The firm is seeking a recent graduate with one or two years of experience in marine agency operations, terminal operations, vessel operations or bunkering and with fluent written and spoken English and Spanish, it said in a job posting published on its website this week.
The company lists the following areas of focus for the role:
- Support the Operations team in administrative tasks e.g. verification and preparation of invoice approvals
- Continuously update NAV with sales orders
- Support the Operations team in coordinating and maintaining the overview of bunker deliveries on a daily basis
- Daily contact with the crews, agents, and terminals
- Send bunker, loading orders, and job lists to our barges
- Create KPI reports
The deadline for applications is March 14. For more information, click here.