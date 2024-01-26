LNG Firm Stabilis Solutions Hires Director of Marine Development

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lindquist had previously worked for GAC since October 2014. Image Credit: John Lindquist / LinkedIn

LNG firm Stabilis Solutions has hired a director of marine development to expand its LNG bunkering business in North America.

John Lindquist has joined the firm as director of marine development in Houston as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

LIndquist had previously worked for GAC since October 2014, with his recent roles including head of LNG bunkering and clean energy solutions executive.

"We have existing LNG bunker operations in the US Gulf, experience in ports on both the east and west coast, and projects in the pipeline," Lindquist said of his new company in the post.

"Get ready to hear a lot more about us in the near future, as we build out the much needed liquefaction infrastructure and delivery logistics for our shipping customers to immediately reduce their emissions, for decades to come."

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.