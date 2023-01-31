Fire Reported on Container Ship at Pacific Panama Canal Entrance

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Panama Canal is a key chokepoint for global shipping. File Image / Pixabay

A fire broke out on a container ship at the Pacific entrance to the Panama Canal on Monday.

The fire broke out in the engine room of the boxship Cape Kortia on its way to the PSA port in the Pacific on Monday morning, the Panama Canal Authority said in an emailed statement later the same day.

The fire was brought under control and no injuries were reported, although one other vessel was affected by the incident, the authority said, without providing further details about the second vessel.

"The Cape Kortia remained briefly on its way to the Pacific Access Channel until it got removed by the Panama Canal staff," the authority said.

"These maneuvers occurred during its regular transit window and did not cause delays to vessels transiting the Panama Canal."