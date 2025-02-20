BUNKER JOBS: Sunoco Seeks Bunker Trader in Philadelphia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with maritime industry experience and knowledge of commodity markets. Image Credit: Sunoco

US energy firm Sunoco LP is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Philadelphia.

The company is looking for candidates with maritime industry experience and knowledge of commodity markets, it said in a job advertisement on Wednesday.

The role is based in Newtown Square, Philadelphia.

"Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is a leading master limited partnership in energy infrastructure and fuel distribution, operating in over 40 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Mexico," the company said in the advertisement.

"The company's midstream operations consist of an extensive network of pipelines and terminals to support its fuel distribution operations, serving various Sunoco branded locations and commercial customers.

"The bunker trader will be responsible for day-to-day tasks related to bunker sales, analyzing commodity markets, developing trading strategies, and managing fuel transactions."

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.