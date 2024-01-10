Seaspan Energy Launches First of 3 LNG Bunkering Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The the Seaspan Garibaldi, named after local mountain Mount Garibaldi. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

North Vancouver-based Seaspan Energy has announced the launch of the first of three 7,600 m3 LNG bunkering vessels.

The the Seaspan Garibaldi, named after local mountain Mount Garibaldi, is set to be based in the Panama region.

"There is significant global interest in developing and investing in LNG bunkering solutions and Seaspan Energy is uniquely positioned to provide leadership in this growing market because of our advanced LNG capabilities and expertise," said Ian McIver, President of Seaspan Energy.

"Developing an LNG bunkering business is a natural progression for Seaspan, as the company already provides traditional fueling services and is a highly experienced LNG vessel operator with a fleet of hybrid ferries that operate primarily on LNG."

The first of the two sister vessels will be delivered in 2024 and is targeted to support the local West Coast market as it develops.

The third vessel will be delivered in 2025.

All three are being built by CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering (CIMC SOE) and for the design Seaspan said it worked closely with the Canadian-based team at VARD Marine Inc.

"The design is focused on safe, efficient, and economical refueling of multiple ship types with an ability to transfer to and from a wide range of terminals. The design will allow the vessel to engage in ship-to-ship LNG transfer and coastal and short-sea shipping operations," Seaspan added.

