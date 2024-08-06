Minerva Bunkering Hires Sales Manager in New York

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vanchiere previously worked as a bunker trader for Toyota Tsusho Marine Fuels Corporation in New York. Image Credit: Tyler Vanchiere / LinkedIn

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Minerva Bunkering has hired a new sales manager in New York.

Tyler Vanchiere has joined Minerva's New York office as sales manager as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Vanchiere previously worked as a bunker trader for Toyota Tsusho Marine Fuels Corporation in New York from May 2016 to last month.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to this new chapter," Vanchiere said in the post.

Minerva Bunkering is one of the world's largest physical suppliers of bunker fuel. The firm sold a total of 16.3 million mt of marine fuels in 2023, according to Ship & Bunker's Top Ten Bunker Companies for 2024 report.